Police: Ephrata man beat, kicked child

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a Lancaster County man after he assaulted an 11-year-old child.

Paul S. Wetter, 43 of Ephrata, struck the side of the child’s head three times and kicked the child’s leg, police said.

The alleged incident occurred at an Ephrata home on the evening of March 14.

Wetter is charged with simple assault.

He is jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $3,000 cash bail.

