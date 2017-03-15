PinnacleHealth wants to join forces with UPMC. What does that mean to you?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It is potentially a monster deal that PinnacleHealth System announced via press release during a monster snowstorm Tuesday afternoon.

One of the largest healthcare providers in the Midstate is looking to get much bigger and then affiliate with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), a western PA behemoth.

PinnacleHealth would first acquire four Midstate for-profit hospitals: Carlise Regional, Heart of Lancaster Regional in Lititz, Lancaster Regional and Memorial Hospital of York. It hopes to complete those deals by this summer.

PinnacleHealth and UPMC have signed a letter of intent to pursue an affiliation. In the aforementioned press release it says that the partnership would further Pinnacle’s philosophy of “delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time and at the right price.”

It continues a steady trend in the hospital business of mergers and acquisitions. Analysts say bigger often is better for the people that use the services.

“I think we see a promise of more choices for consumers here in the Midstate region,” said Andy Carter, President and CEO of the Hospital Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). “It brings a major new system into the area – UPMC – and all the physicians and specialists and primary care doctors that go with them.”

More choices and more competition can be good for a patient’s bottom line and, in this instance Carter says, can be good for their well-being.

“Over time we’ll see, definitely, better quality of care as these teams get working together. And we’re gonna see greater convenience and ultimately lower costs.”

But that is not always the case.

“I would worry that ultimately that would drive my insurance rates up,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Theresa Miller.

She says if one monster group gets too too big and powerful it can squeeze out the little guys and flex its muscles to benefit itself.

“As a provider, the bigger you get and the more market power you have and the more negotiating power you have, the more you can determine how much you’re gonna get paid by the insurance company. The more you as a provider drive that, the more an insurance company pays and the more consumers have to pay.”

Carter insists there’s no danger of that in the Midstate, even if the affiliation goes through.

“We have lots of choices in this part of the state. This just expands the number of choices. There’s no single competitor that’s in control of the market and that’s good for consumers,” Carter said.

There’s also the thorny relationship between UPMC and Highmark, the state’s largest insurer, though not the Midstate’s.

“It means that bloodbath that we’ve seen in Western Pennsylvania could potentially be spreading, unfortunately, because the relationship between these two companies hasn’t necessarily gotten any better,” Miller said.

Nothing will happen without federal approval and the state’s attorney general signing off. Previous healthcare mergers, like PinnacleHealth and Hershey Med, have been blocked in the past. UPMC pinnacle health will be scrutinized.

“I’m gonna be watching the other regulators and what they’re saying about it before I get too concerned,” said Miller.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...