Nordstrom is now selling “Clear nee mom jeans”. The $95 jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn in.

They’re cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “Mom Jeans”.

Nordstrom says the jeans have a futuristic feel.

