Man accused of throwing woman from moving vehicle

(Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with assault in Dauphin County after police were told he threw a woman from a moving vehicle.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department was called Saturday to the area of Union Deposit and Willoughby roads after a witness reported the victim was thrown out and the suspect fled.

Police responded and spoke with the victim. She reported Michael Hippensteel was the man who threw her from the vehicle.

Hippensteel was arrested at his home.

He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

Hippensteel, 47, was released after posting $25,000 bail.

