Lebanon to enforce parking during snow removal

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents won’t be permitted to park on parts of seven city streets during snow hailing operations this week.

The city says crews will be hauling snow and salting parking lanes Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., on the following streets:

– Cumberland Street, from Lincoln Avenue to 12th Street;

– Walnut Street, from 12th to Lincoln Avenue;

– Ninth Street, from Poplar Street to Maple Street;

– 10th Street, from Maple to Poplar;

– Eighth Street, from Orange Street to Maple;

– Lehman Street, from Lincoln Avenue to 14 Street;

– Third Street, from Cumberland to Locust Street.

The city said drivers should use caution when traveling in areas where snow hauling operations are taking place because there will be blowing snow.

