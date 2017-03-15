Lebanon to enforce parking during snow removal

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents won’t be permitted to park on parts of seven city streets during snow hailing operations this week.

The city says crews will be hauling snow and salting parking lanes Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., on the following streets:

– Cumberland Street, from Lincoln Avenue to 12th Street;

– Walnut Street, from 12th to Lincoln Avenue;

– Ninth Street, from Poplar Street to Maple Street;

– 10th Street, from Maple to Poplar;

– Eighth Street, from Orange Street to Maple;

– Lehman Street, from Lincoln Avenue to 14 Street;

– Third Street, from Cumberland to Locust Street.

The city said drivers should use caution when traveling in areas where snow hauling operations are taking place because there will be blowing snow.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s