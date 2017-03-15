Lancaster homicide suspect surrenders to police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old city man wanted for a fatal shooting last month has surrendered to police.

Jose Gabriel Duque turned himself in Wednesday, police said.

Duque is charged with criminal homicide in the killing of 19-year-old Daniel Sanchez, who died at a hospital after he was shot Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Dauphin Street.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

