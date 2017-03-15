Lancaster homicide suspect surrenders to police

By Published:
Jose Gabriel Duque (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old city man wanted for a fatal shooting last month has surrendered to police.

Jose Gabriel Duque turned himself in Wednesday, police said.

Duque is charged with criminal homicide in the killing of 19-year-old Daniel Sanchez, who died at a hospital after he was shot Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Dauphin Street.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s