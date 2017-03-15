Ice making snow cleanup difficult in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – With the help of her grandson, Nerva Ramos tried to dig her car out of a spot on Mary Street.

“It’s rather hard because it’s icy,” she said. “Today is colder than yesterday.”

Ice has been a major issue during cleanup because Lancaster was also hit with sleet.

Donna Jessup, an operations manager in the city’s public works department, said plow crews have been working around the clock trying to clean up from the storm. She said city truck drivers have had problems clearing the streets because they have rubber on their blades.

“I’m loading up ice as well as snow,” Ramos said. “Since it rained yesterday, there’s a covering of ice on the snow or underneath some of the snow as well.”

By Wednesday afternoon, crews had main streets that run north and south in okay condition. Jessup said similar ones running east and west still needed work, while some side streets were impassable.

Breana Witmer was digging out her second spot in as many days when she realized how difficult it is to shovel when there’s ice involved.

“Yesterday was easier because the ice didn’t pack down the snow,” she said. “Today, everything is a little more frozen, so it’s a little more difficult.”

Jessup said the city is hoping warm temperatures this weekend help melt the snow.

