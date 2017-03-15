Harrisburg crews make progress clearing snow as residents get restless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City crews and contractors the city hired are working overtime in Harrisburg to clear streets of snow, revving up the heavy machinery through the night to cart big piles off to City Island.

The city is looking better than it did a day ago, but there’s a long road ahead.

“It’s not the first time we had one of these big snow storms,” Renae Posey said.

Outside her Midtown home on 3rd Street, Posey used a shovel to remove snow from her car, trying to hit the road to take her sister to work.

“It’s probably going to take me probably another hour or so to get my car cleaned off,” she said.

But to get the street cleaned off — Posey knew that could take a while.

“I mean, I guess they’re doing the best that they can as for now,” she said, looking at the caked-on ice covering the street in front of her house, “but I would like to see it a little bit better than what it is.”

“Rest assured, they’re not sitting around just having tea and coffee,” city spokeswoman Joyce Davis said of the snow removal crews. “They are out there working.”

Davis said although areas around the Capitol were a priority Wednesday, workers were able to start clearing smaller roads and alleys.

They need to, she said, because trash pickup was set to resume Thursday, operating on a two-day delayed cycle. The city is asking residents to clear a path to their trash cans.

After taking heat for hiccups in last year’s blizzard cleanup, Davis said the city reviewed what they did and didn’t do and learned lessons for this time around.

“I think one of the main things,” she said, “is making sure residents get information, that they are communicated with, that they know people are out there. So we’ve been trying to do that.”

Davis has been posting updates on the neighborhood-centric social platform Nextdoor and pushing out information on other social media.

Another lesson from a year ago, Davis said, was making sure enough people and supplies were in place before the snow started falling.

It wasn’t enough for people in Allison Hill Wednesday; some people there said the city ignores their neighborhoods. Hoerner Street, which intersects with the fully-cleared State Street, had only seen one plow, a resident said, and that was on the front of another neighbor’s truck.

Davis said it just takes time to get to everyone.

Two other guys on that street didn’t want to wait. They shoveled the street to get a car out.

Others were concerned about the sidewalks crossing the Market Street Bridge and Harvey Taylor Bridge. They hadn’t been cleared by Wednesday afternoon and appeared entirely impassable.

A spokeswoman for PennDOT said like the bridge itself, the sidewalk is the agency’s responsibility to clear, but streets take priority.

Now that the snow emergency has been lifted in the city, Harrisburg crews will have to work around more cars on the street. Davis warned, though, street cleaning restrictions still apply.

Posey, moving on to brushing the remaining few flakes from her car windows, said she knows cleaning up roads takes time; but that only helps so much.

“It would be nice if they would come through every once in a while,” she said, “and throw some salt down.”

