Coroner called to double-fatal fire in Denver

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to ABC27 that it is responding to a double-fatal fire in Denver.

The fire in the area of South 4th and Madison streets was first reported around 7:45 p.m.

A state police fire marshal was also called to the scene.

Road crews were also alerted to the scene to treat roads made icy by the water used to battle the fire.

No other details have been made available at this time. Stay with ABC27 for updates.

