Feds’ hiring freeze closes Declaration of Independence site

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Declaration House at Independence National Historic Park. (Credit: National Park Service)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – President Donald Trump’s hiring freeze has led to the closure of a replica of the home where Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence.

Union representatives tell Philly.com the so-called Declaration House is among seven sites at Independence National Historic Park that have been closed. David Fitzpatrick, head of the union that represents park employees, says the hiring stoppage also shuttered exhibits at the site of Benjamin Franklin’s home and print shop.

Fitzpatrick also says bathrooms inside the park have been closed because the agency cannot hire new workers.

Lauren Hitt, spokeswoman from the mayor’s office, says the staffing changes take away educational opportunities from students.

Major sites, including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell’s home, remain open. But Fitzpatrick says union members are bracing for further cuts.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s