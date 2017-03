HONG KONG (AP) – The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting Wednesday. Economists expect that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

It would be only the Fed’s third rate hike in a decade, and analysts say it’s already priced into financial markets.

Higher rates would make the U.S. more attractive and could siphon away capital from emerging markets and weaken their currencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...