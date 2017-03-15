Dauphin County roads: highways clear but secondary roads still problematic

Christina Butler Published:

PennDOT continues to ask people who don’t need to drive to stay home, but if you have to head out this morning you’ll likely see plows still out on the roads in Dauphin County.

PennDOT crews continue their 12 hours on and 12 hours off shifts.  The major interstates and highways like 83, 81 and 283 are clear of snow with few lane restrictions, but the cold temperatures mean re-freeze and some some spots of black ice are lurking.

Rural areas of the county are in the worst shape.  Roads are being plowed, but much of the snow is packed down and still covering streets. Drifting is also an issue as strong winds continue.

