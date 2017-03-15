Crummel’s Classroom: Hands-On Learning in the School Library

By Published: Updated:

Students at Chambersburg Area Middle School North are getting a first-hand lesson on ancient China with the “Invention Convention.”

The seventh graders team up and research famous inventions from that era, then they work to recreate the inventions.

School librarian Katie Miller helped put this together. She says it’s not only a great way to learn about the past, but it’s also a great way for students to realize the importance of the school library.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Crummel’s Classroom: Hands-On Learning in the School Library

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s