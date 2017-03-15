Crummel’s Classroom: Hands-On Learning in the School Library

Students at Chambersburg Area Middle School North are getting a first-hand lesson on ancient China with the “Invention Convention.”

The seventh graders team up and research famous inventions from that era, then they work to recreate the inventions.

School librarian Katie Miller helped put this together. She says it’s not only a great way to learn about the past, but it’s also a great way for students to realize the importance of the school library.

