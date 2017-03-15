Could another snow day mean shorter summer break?

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students got a second snow day Wednesday, following the Tuesday snowfall. But with such a late winter storm, most snow day make up days have passed.

So what does that mean for summer break?

Day two on the sledding hill at Creekview Park in Hampden Township and Greta Sabo is flying high.

“I was very happy, because we had a science test,” Sabo said.

Superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District, Dr. Fred Withum, says Sabo is not alone.

“No matter how old you get, if you’re in education, you have to love snow days,” he said. “First day of school, last day of school, and the first snow day.”

But what if a snow day puts a damper on the last day?

“If we have other unforeseen closures, we could tack some days on to the end of the year,” Withum said.

Since it’s so late in the season, most built in snow day make ups have passed in Cumberland Valley. President’s Day weekend was used for a February snow day. A built in snow day on March 6 went unused. And the day after Easter, students have to attend to make up for yesterday’s snow day.

Luckily, districts plan for this.

“Because we are instructing beyond what is required by the state, we just simply drop a day,” Withum said.

But there’s only one more extra day like that.

“Not so happy, because I like summer,” Sabo said.

She and school officials are hoping this was the last winter storm of the year.

