Community policing coordinator charged with drug offense reassigned

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s community policing coordinator charged last month with possession of drug paraphernalia has been reassigned to desk duty outside of the police department, according to the city’s director of communications.

Dave Botero will be in the administrative role for an undetermined period of time.

He was also suspended for one week without pay following a traffic stop in which Hampden Township police said Botero had a metal pipe used for smoking marijuana in his car.

According to court documents, Botero’s car had a strong odor of burnt marijuana. The 40-year-old denied having drugs in his car and told an officer he smoked before leaving his home.

A preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge against Botero is scheduled for April 5.

A police officer is being reassigned to the community policing coordinator role, which is a job focused on building relationships between the police and community.

