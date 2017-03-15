City crews, hired contractors clear snow from Harrisburg streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Public works crews and contractors hired by the city worked throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday to clear snow from streets, the city said Wednesday morning.

Crews are “making good progress,” a city spokeswoman wrote in a post on the neighborhood-based social platform Nextdoor.

The cleanup started before the storm passed entirely, with contractors using heavy equipment to stage piles of snow downtown to be removed later. The spokeswoman said those crews worked through the night alongside city employees.

Workers have been focusing on major roads, the spokeswoman wrote, but planned to expand efforts to smaller streets and alleys Wednesday. The city hoped to resume trash pickup by Thursday.

How are conditions in your neighborhood? Send photos and stories about the cleanup to cdavis@abc27.com.

This is a developing story. Reporter Chris Davis will have more on Wednesday’s efforts and what’s still to come on ABC27 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

