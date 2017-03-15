Cash 5 ticket worth $225K sold in Hummelstown

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $225,000 was sold in Hummelstown.

The ticket for Monday’s drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on North Hanover Street.

It correctly matched all five balls drawn: 1, 6, 18, 27 and 41.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s