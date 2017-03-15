Cash 5 ticket worth $225K sold in Hummelstown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $225,000 was sold in Hummelstown.

The ticket for Monday’s drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on North Hanover Street.

It correctly matched all five balls drawn: 1, 6, 18, 27 and 41.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

