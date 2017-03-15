Bears take ice with special hockey program

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – With 14 games remaining in the Hershey Bears’ regular season, the pressure is on the make the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This serious time in the season doesn’t mean the team can’t have some fun with a very enthusiastic group of kids. Wednesday the Bears took the ice with the Hershey Heroes Special Hockey program, a group of kids with disabilities learning the game of hockey.

“Last year we did this and you look at some of the kids here last year. To this point, they’re faster, they’re more comfortable on their skates it’s an incredible thing to see,” said Bryan Helmer, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Hershey Bears.

The partnership between Hershey Heroes, a part of the American Special Hockey Association, and the Bears has proven to be a great match.

“Having the opportunity to start it here in Hershey is a dream come true,” said Michael Miller, the group’s President, “Getting the kids motivated is never really that difficult. The challenge is getting them to overcome something they never thought they could do.”

The Bears next play Friday at 7 PM against the Hartford Wolf Pack inside the Giant Center.

