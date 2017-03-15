Battery chargers for Xbox One controllers recalled for burn hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A maker of video game accessories is recalling about 121,000 Energizer battery chargers for the Xbox One console that can overheat and damage the controller, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Performance Designed Products has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover, including six reports of chargers emitting a burning odor, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers sold at Best Buy, GameStop and other stores from February 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.

The CPSC says owners should stop using the chargers and contact PDP to return the chargers for a full refund.

