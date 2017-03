YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing York woman.

Nicole M. Spangler, 42, has been listed as a missing person with a medical disability.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...