YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Kim Bracey says the City of York will lifts its snow emergency on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be permitted on snow emergency routes at that time.

Bracey said residents may continue to park in city garages until the snow emergency is lifted.

