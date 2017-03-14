York County police officer arrested for child porn fired by department

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County police officer arrested on child pornography charges has been fired by the department he served.

According to West Manchester Township Manager Kelly Kelch, Chad Richard Howell was terminated from the West Manchester Township Police Department last Wednesday.

Howell, 36, was arrested and charged last month with 50 felony counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Authorities say social media site Pinterest tipped off investigators that Howell was using the site to upload images of child pornography. Several electronic devices were confiscated from Howell’s Dillsburg home.

