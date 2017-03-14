Winter weather conditions in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The Midstate is currently being blanketed by this season’s first Nor’Easter. Authorities are telling people to stay off the roads if they can.

We have our ABC27 team of reporters and photojournalists stationed around the Midstate to monitor the conditions.

Our Dawn White has the latest in West Manchester Township, York County. She saw an SUV stuck at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Route 30. People tried to push the vehicle, but it wouldn’t budge. Emergency crews had to come out.

The roads remained snow covered, even as PennDOT plows came through.

 

