Winter storm brings several inches of powder to the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The first big snow storm of the year is here in the Midstate and bringing several inches of fresh powder with it.

The ABC27 weather team is sticking to the original prediction of 12-20 inches of accumulation by the end of this storm. The heaviest precipitation is predicted to fall through 9 a.m. at 1-3 inches per hour. Our meteorologists are expecting the majority of the snow fall to taper off by the afternoon as the winds pick up.

As of now, our reporters are experiencing powdery snow with a mix of sleet in some areas.

PennDOT is continuing to ask people to stay indoors and off the roads unless it is an emergency. Crews are currently working to move the snow out as it falls and will continue to have their plows on the road throughout the afternoon according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Remember to keep these things in mind during the storm:

– Shovel out fire hydrants

– Check on elderly neighbors

– Bring pets indoors

– Kepp cell phones charged

– Use flashlights instead of candles if the power goes out

Before you go out to shovel the snow also be aware of the do’s and dont’s to avoid injury.

First, pick the right shovel. Preferrably one with a curved or adjustable handle with a lightweight blade.

Second, wear layers and get the blood moving before shoveling.

Third, do not try to throw the snow. Push it straight ahead.

Lastly, take frequent breaks and drink water to avoid dehydration.

