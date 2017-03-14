Vehicle, speed restrictions lifted on some Pennsylvania interstates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has lifted vehicle and speed restrictions on interstates west of I-81.

PennDOT says the restrictions have been lifted on Interstates 70 and 99, on I-80 between I-99 and I-81, and on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Bedford and Carlisle.

Vehicle and speed restrictions remain in place on Interstates east of I-81. They are Interstates 80, 81, 83, 84, 176, 283, 380 and 476 and all non-interstate expressways.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and the interstates are closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and towed trailers.

Speed and trailer restrictions also remain in place on the turnpike east of Carlisle.

Interstate 84 remains closed to all trucks.

