SUV left running at store stolen, set on fire

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An SUV was stolen from a Manchester Township convenience store then set on fire after the driver left it running and unattended, police said.

Northern York County Regional police said the 2003 Kia Sorento was stolen Monday morning from the Sheetz at 215 Arsenal Road.

The owner told officers he left the Kia running while he went into the store. When he came back, he said, the SUV was gone.

Witnesses reported seeing a man get into the Kia and drive away. It was recovered after it was set on fire near the 200 block of West Jackson Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department 717-292-3647.

