Speeds reduced on major highways for snow

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the speed limits on major roadways in the Midstate are reduced to 45 mph.

The following roadways are reduced to 45 mph:

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

U.S. 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

Route 581 in Cumberland County

U.S. 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

U.S. 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

U.S. 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

U.S. 30 in York and Lancaster Counties

U.S. 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.

