Speeds reduced on major highways for snow

The Associated Press Published:

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the speed limits on major roadways in the Midstate are reduced to 45 mph.

The following roadways are reduced to 45 mph:

  • Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties
  • Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
  • Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
  • Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
  • Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
  • U.S. 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties
  • Route 581 in Cumberland County
  • U.S. 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
  • U.S. 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
  • U.S. 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties
  • U.S. 30 in York and Lancaster Counties
  • U.S. 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.

 

