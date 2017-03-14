Speeds reduced on major highways for snow

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the speed limits on major roadways in the Midstate are reduced to 45 mph.
The following roadways are reduced to 45 mph:
- Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties
- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
- Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
- Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
- Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
- U.S. 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties
- Route 581 in Cumberland County
- U.S. 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
- U.S. 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
- U.S. 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties
- U.S. 30 in York and Lancaster Counties
- U.S. 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line
Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.