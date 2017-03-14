Snow collapses on Harrisburg homeless camp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six tents at a homeless camp in Harrisburg were crushed when snow fell from the roof of the Market Square Presbyterian Church.

No one was in the tents at the time.

“The church was awful generous yesterday. They knew the storm was coming, they actually opened the doors and told us to go inside and stay in out of the weather, stay warm, stay dry,” Matt Smith said. “They were very generous. We’re very grateful.”

If you’d like to help by donating a blanket or tent, you can drop them off at the church at Market Square Presbyterian Church, in the first block of South Second Street.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...