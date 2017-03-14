Skiers enjoy fresh snow at Roundtop

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Schools, businesses, and government offices closed for the storm, but Roundtop Mountain Resort was open Tuesday for skiers and snowboarders who are happy to see the snow.

The fresh snow made for a great escape for many winter lovers, and it came just in the nick of time for Roundtop.

“We’ve had calls from people all week long wondering if we were still going to be open. Unfortunately, a lot of the other Pennsylvania resorts had closed. so they wanted to go skiing someplace and we were able to offer it,” marketing manager Chris Dudding said.

“It’s great, love coming here on the weekends,” Brock Gladfelter of Shiloh Township said. “I had the day off from work, doesn’t get much better than this.”

With so much fresh snow on the ground, Roundtop is going to remain open this week and possibly through next week.

