Reminder: Clear your car of snow, ice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you have to drive during the winter storm, remember that Pennsylvania law requires drivers to have a clear view of the road.

Police say snow and ice must be removed from all windows. Not doing so is a primary offense, which means you can be stopped and cited just because your view is obstructed.

Also remember that drivers face significant fines of up to $1,000 if snow or ice falls from their vehicle roof and causes a crash that results in injury.

