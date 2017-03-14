Postal Service halts mail service for winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Postal Service has suspended mail service Tuesday across central and eastern Pennsylvania because of the winter storm.

Post offices and stations are closed, and deliveries and collections are suspended, and post offices that begin with ZIP codes that begin with ZIP Codes 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 195, and 196.

The Postal Service is asking people to clear steps and walkways of snow and ice after the storm so that letter carriers may resume delivery safely.

