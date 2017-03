CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was found around one o’clock this morning.

Police say they responded to a call at Westgate Drive for a report of an unresponsive male who was possibly suffering from an overdose.

The Chambersburg Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s office are continuing their investigation to further determine the cause of death.

