Pennsylvania officials warn of power outages, drifting snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it’s not letting its guard down as the winter storm moves out of Pennsylvania because threats still exist.

Rick Flinn, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said there’s still a risk of power outages and dangerous travel from drifting. Winds with gusts of 30-40 mph were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday.

He said more than 700 Pennsylvania guardsmen have been activated and deployed around the central and eastern part of the state.

PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said Pennsylvanians who heeded advice to stay home made a huge difference as some 4,800 plow truck drivers worked to clear roads. She said the drivers were able to keep every interstate passable.

She said PennDOT plow drivers will remain on duty well into Wednesday.

Wolf thanked guardsmen and plow drivers for their work.

He said during the storm, PennDOT plow drivers and state troopers escorted an ambulance with a 23-month-old child in need of a heart transplant from East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

