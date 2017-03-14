Pennsylvania bans trucks on I-84

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is banning all trucks from Interstate 84 in Northeastern Pennsylvania because of the winter snowstorm.

PennDOT said the step follows a decision by New York to ban all trucks from both Interstate 81 and 84.

Pennsylvania is leaving Interstate 81 open to trucks, but officials say truckers should consider taking steps to find parking and delay moving to the New York border.

The new restriction is on top of already imposed restrictions on interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Speed limits on the turnpike and interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania are reduced to 45 mph and closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and towed trailers.

