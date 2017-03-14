PennDOT driver taken to hospital after accident

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A driver was injured after a PennDOT truck overturned on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near Quarry and Stormstown Roads in Upper Leacock Township just after 7:30 a.m., according to a Lancaster County emergency dispatch supervisor. Emergency crews freed the driver, who was trapped in the truck after the accident.

Officials with PennDOT said the driver was taken to a hospital.

