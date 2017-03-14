Mechanicsburg neighbors help each other dig out

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents in Cumberland County were working on Tuesday to dig themselves out of the snow that fell.

Plenty of sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots had been cleared by Tuesday afternoon, even as the snow continued to fall, thanks to neighbors helping each other clean up.

Home and business owners went out of their way to help clear snow from area sidewalks, steps, and parking lots, as plows cleared the roadways.

“It’s a great block where people help each other out,” said Mechanicsburg resident Christopher Knarr, who shoveled the sidewalk for both his family and his neighbors. “Luckily, it wasn’t the worst storm we’ve seen. Last year was pretty bad, but this year’s been pretty good, so we’ve been trying to keep every one cleared out.”

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety says it heard no reports of major problems stemming from the snow storm.

