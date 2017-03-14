Man charged with stealing bras, computer tablet

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with retail theft after police say he stole bras and a computer tablet from a Lancaster County store.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department arrested Kristoffer P. Morett, 38, on Monday after a theft at the Kohl’s on Lincoln Highway East. He is accused of stealing six bras and the electronic device.

Morett was charged with resisting arrest after he attempted to flee, according to police.

He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of instruments of crime, as well as retail theft, before he was committed to Lancaster County Prison.

