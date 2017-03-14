Lancaster to lift snow emergency this evening

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster will lift its snow emergency this evening at 6 p.m.
Vehicles must remain off of snow emergency routes until that time.
Officials said residents may begin removing vehicles from Parking Authority garages and resume parking on snow emergency routes at 6 p.m.
Vehicles should be removed from Parking Authority garages before 10 p.m. Any remaining after 5 a.m. Wednesday will be charged for a full day of parking.
