Lancaster to lift snow emergency this evening

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster will lift its snow emergency this evening at 6 p.m.

Vehicles must remain off of snow emergency routes until that time.

Officials said residents may begin removing vehicles from Parking Authority garages and resume parking on snow emergency routes at 6 p.m.

Vehicles should be removed from Parking Authority garages before 10 p.m. Any remaining after 5 a.m. Wednesday will be charged for a full day of parking.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s