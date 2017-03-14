Heaviest snow now through 9am, 1-3″ per hour

This morning’s forecast update shows the snow is right on track across Central PA. The storm is phasing currently and will work its way up the east coast during the daylight hours. The snow will rapidly intensify during the next couple of hours and fall at a 1-3″ per hour rate through about 9am. It will be extremely dangerous to try and travel during this time. The height of the storm will occur over the next several hours. Although the snow will decrease in intensity a bit after 9am, there will still be moderate snow around until mid to late afternoon. Accumulating snow will likely continue through 3 or 4pm today. 12-20″ still seems like a good forecast for the viewing area. There may be some mixing of sleet in with the snow over our far southeastern areas in York and Lancaster counties at times later this morning or this afternoon. Other than that, this will be a mainly snow event for the region. Should this change as the storm moves up the coast, we will monitor the radar and continue to post updates throughout the duration of the storm. Once the snow tapers later today, the winds will become a factor. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph will be common later today and tonight. Blowing and drifting snow will be common across the area tonight and through Wednesday. Highs today will be near 30 degrees with temperatures tumbling tonight to around 20 degrees thanks to the fresh snow pack.

Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies, windy conditions, and even a few flurries for the big dig. Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Wednesday with wind chills making it feel much colder. The rest of the week stays chilly too with the chance for a wintry mix arriving Friday night into Saturday morning. This shouldn’t be a big deal after today, but it will have some impacts for the region and we will be tracking that system next so stay tuned for more on that too later this week. In the meantime, enjoy the snow and tune into abc27 all day for the latest coverage. Updates will be posted here frequently too.

