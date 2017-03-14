Health officials: Stay safe when shoveling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania health officials are reminding people to take precautions as they begin clearing snow from sidewalks, parking spots, and driveways.

The Health Department says people should follow these tips to make snow removal safer:

– If you have any heart attack symptoms, such as pain in your chest or shortness of breath, stop shoveling and call 911;

– Consider shoveling in shifts instead of all at once;

– Take breaks and drink water to prevent dehydration;

– Push snow instead of lifting it – if you must lift, bend your legs and not your back;

– Avoid twisting motions that can stress your back;

– If using a snow blower, follow all safety instructions and stay aware of others who may be nearby.

Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy says the most common cold-related problems are hypothermia and frostbite. She said people should try to stay indoors as much as possible, but if you must go outside:

– Make outdoor trips brief and dress warmly in layers;

– Cover your ears, head, mouth and face;

– Never ignore shivering – it’s your body’s way of saying you’re losing heat and it’s time to return indoors.

The Health Department says hypothermia causes shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness in adults and bright red, cold skin and very low energy in children and babies.

Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas, and symptoms include a white or grayish-yellow area of skin, numbness or skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

Officials said you should seek medical attention if you suspect hypothermia or frostbite.

