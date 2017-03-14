Harrisburg starts to clean up after storm turns city into ghost town

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Contractors worked to clear Harrisburg streets of snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, piling what they cleared on the side of the road to be taken by the truckload to City Island.

After taking criticism for its handling of last year’s storm cleanup, the city is hoping this year runs smoothly. The people who live here hope so, too.

“This is a good workout,” Kenny Wright said, shoveling out around his SUV parked on a Midtown street. “But I got to get back in the gym.”

It takes a little more effort by hand — and a little more time, too. Wright estimated he had spent about an hour clearing snow from his car and wasn’t finished.

“My wife and kids were supposed to come out and give me a hand,” he said through heavy breaths, “but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Wright was one of many Tuesday clearing vehicles, stoops, and sidewalks, trying to stay ahead of the snowfall.

But the roads in Midtown weren’t as conducive to driving as those Downtown by the afternoon. Several looked as if they’d barely been touched by the 16 snow plows the city said would be on duty for a 16-hour shift.

Meanwhile at Second and Market streets, employees for Graybill Equipment, contractors hired by the city for snow removal, found pavement under the slush. By evening, some Downtown streets were just wet.

A block away, a little cleanup won’t do it.

“We had no idea that it was going to be this bad,” Matt Smith said. Smith lives in the tent camp outside Market Square Presbyterian Church on 2nd Street.

The church has allowed homeless people like him to set up camp while they try to get back on their feet. Six of their tents were crushed overnight by snow falling from the roof.

“Mine’s over there. It hasn’t went down completely yet,” Smith said, showing us a still-standing tent covered in multi-colored tarps. “It is working on it though.”

No one was inside the tents when they collapsed.

“The church was awful generous yesterday,” Smith explained. “They knew the storm was coming. They actually opened the doors and told us to go inside and stay in out of the weather.”

He was hopeful they’d have the same arrangement Tuesday night, but he knows that can’t last forever.

“I got to figure out something for where we’re going to sleep for these people,” Smith said.

With city and state offices, schools, and even buses shut down for the day, Downtown became a ghost town. The snow emergency was scheduled to last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wright wished all of it — the snow, the impaired roads — would disappear like Downtown business.

“I know a lot of people enjoy the winter,” he said, “but the good thing about living in Pennsylvania, we get to experience the four seasons.”

Next up: spring.

