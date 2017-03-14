Harrisburg man walks 8 miles in storm to get to work

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a day home from work for some and a long day for many digging out from the snow, and one local man had to dig deep within himself just to get to work.

John Brooks of Harrisburg doesn’t mind the snow, but his 10-minute drive became an eight-mile walk.

“It’s a challenge. I’m not phased by it. I got my music, going to work,” Brooks said. “It’s an obstacle, you gotta get over it. You gotta expect the unexpected.”

Whipping winds make cleanup tough to bear, let alone a long walk alone. While vehicles pass by, there was no free ride. It is the price of dedication.

“To be honest, I really don’t expect no help,” Brooks said. “People have their lives and I have mine. At the end of the day, I got my music.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

4 thoughts on “Harrisburg man walks 8 miles in storm to get to work

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s