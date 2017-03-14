Harrisburg man walks 8 miles in storm to get to work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a day home from work for some and a long day for many digging out from the snow, and one local man had to dig deep within himself just to get to work.

John Brooks of Harrisburg doesn’t mind the snow, but his 10-minute drive became an eight-mile walk.

“It’s a challenge. I’m not phased by it. I got my music, going to work,” Brooks said. “It’s an obstacle, you gotta get over it. You gotta expect the unexpected.”

Whipping winds make cleanup tough to bear, let alone a long walk alone. While vehicles pass by, there was no free ride. It is the price of dedication.

“To be honest, I really don’t expect no help,” Brooks said. “People have their lives and I have mine. At the end of the day, I got my music.”

