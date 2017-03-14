Hanover bald eagles take on snow to protect eggs

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hanover’s bald eagles were showing off their awesome parenting skills again Tuesday morning as snow piled up on their nest near Codorus State Park.

One of the eagles stayed on the nest and the pair’s two eggs, even when snow covered everything but a few feathers and the bird’s head. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a live-streaming camera at the nest.

When the eagle stood up to shake off, the warm, dry eggs were surrounded by a wall of snow. The Game Commission says bald eagles nest as far north as Maine, Alaska and Canada and begin nesting as early as January, so those eggs should be just fine.

Bald eagle parents take turns sitting on the nest and protecting the eggs while the other forages for food, so they’ll share the responsibility of protecting those eggs as the snow piles up. More than a foot of snow was expected across Central Pennsylvania.

The first egg appeared in the nest Feb. 10 and the second came three days later. If all goes well, we could see a chick or two in the nest by the end of the week.

The eagles became a national sensation during a March winter storm in 2015 that buried one of the birds neck-deep in snow. Both eggs hatched and the young eaglets grew up in front of the camera, but the live viewing was cut short when “nature called” and one of the chicks “targeted” the camera lens.

—

Online: Pennsylvania Game Commission Bald Eagle Camera

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...