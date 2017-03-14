Dozens of cars towed from snow emergency routes in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Rick Gray says the city towed about 85 cars from snow emergency routes overnight.

A snow emergency for the city went into effect at 6 p.m. Monday. Free parking is available at Parking Authority garages.

The city had warned that any vehicles remaining on snow emergency routes after 8 p.m. could be towed.

Gray said he hoped to lift the snow emergency declaration later in the day.

About 22 trucks are working in the city to clear the snow as residents clear their sidewalks and dig out their cars.

“It’s really heavy,” Ryan Walton said. “It’s just so much after starting last night and going all day. We already know that we’re going to be coming back through and shoveling back everything as the day goes by.”

Residents whose vehicles are towed should contact the towing company directly using the following information:

Wayne’s Towing 5199 Main Street, East Petersburg | (717) 581-5151

South Queen Street, East Chestnut Street, East King Street, East Orange Street

North Queen Street, North Lime Street, North Duke Street, East Walnut Street, South Lime Street, South Duke Street

West Chestnut Street, West Orange Street, South Prince Street, Manor Street, Marietta Avenue

West King Street, North Prince Street, West Walnut Street, Columbia Avenue

