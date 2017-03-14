Democrats call budget report a ‘knockout blow’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic leaders in Congress say new projections of the impact of Republicans’ health insurance bill should be a “knockout blow.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says Speaker Paul Ryan should pull the bill from consideration, saying, “It’s really the only decent thing to do.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the report from the Congressional Budget Office demonstrates that the bill means higher costs and less coverage for consumers.

Monday’s estimate by the CBO says that under the GOP proposal now moving through the House, there would be 24 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law.

The Democrats say White House criticism of the CBO report fits a disturbing pattern. Schumer says, “When they hear something they don’t like, they label it a lie.”

