CAT to return to full service Wednesday

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Following a storm that dumped large amounts of snow on the Midstate, Capital Area Transit says it will return to full fixed-route and paratransit service in the City of Harrisburg as well as Dauphin and Cumberland counties on Wednesday.

The services will resume at 4:30 a.m.

CAT anticipates that all routes will run as scheduled, however, riders are cautioned to expect delays in areas not fully cleared of snow.

Riders should visit cattransit.com for updates.

CAT employees should report for duty on normal work schedules.

