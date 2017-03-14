Carlisle visitors enjoy first snow day

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle remained pretty quiet during the winter storm, with no issues on the roads or elsewhere, according to borough officials.

Most businesses took the day off and few people ventured downtown. However, it did get pretty rowdy outside the Comfort Suites near the square. A group of Florida eighth graders was visiting for a school trip.

“This is great,” said Jonathan Allen, of Palm Beach Gardens. “Some of us have never seen snow. We’re just excited to be out here.”

One of those first-timers is Caeden Donner.

“It’s really amazing and really beautiful,” he said. “I was expecting this. It’s really cold.”

Donner added that his favorite part is “throwing snowballs at people.”

The kids played outside for hours because there wasn’t much else to do downtown. Most businesses were closed except for one: Hamilton’s Restaurant.

Brian Tarrett says he saw our news report about Hamilton’s being open.

“We decided to walk over to Hamilton’s because we heard you guys talking about it, and we know what good food they have,” he said.

The owner, Thomas Mazias, says he never closes because he doesn’t want to disappoint his loyal customers.

“I’m obligated. I have a duty for them,” he said. “I try my best to be here, and I’m there.”

Borough officials say it’s safe to travel on Carlisle roads. Eight plows have been keeping roads clear in the borough since Monday night. Some cul-de-sacs and alleys are the last to get plowed, but they’ll get to those as soon as possible.

