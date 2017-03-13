York orders vehicles from snow emergency routes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Kim Bracey has declared a snow emergency for the City of York.
Vehicles must be removed from the following snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. Monday:
– Market Street, city limit to city limit
– Philadelphia Street, city limit to Carlisle Avenue
– Queen Street, city limit to Arch Street
– George Street, city limit to city limit
– Princess Street, city limit to city limit
– Duke Street, Jackson Street to North Street
– W. King Street from S. Beaver to S. George streets
– Beaver Street from North Street to W. College Avenue
If vehicles are not removed, they will be ticketed and towed.
Free parking is available at the following locations:
– Lot #2 – 300 block of W. King Street
– Lot #3 – 150 S. Duke Street
– Lot #4 – Newton & Howard
– Lot #7 – 600 block of West Mason Avenue
– Lot #11 – Duke and Princess Street
– Lot #12 – 700 block East Mason Avenue
– Lot #14 – Penn and St. Paul Streets
– Lot #17 – 200 block of W. Market Street rear (Mason Avenue)
– Allen Field Lot
– Lafayette Plaza – 200 W. Philadelphia Street
Free parking for city residents on snow emergency routes is also available in these city garages, starting at 5 p.m., until the snow emergency is lifted:
– Market Street Garage – 41 East Market Street
– Philadelphia Street Garage – 25 West Philadelphia Street
– King Street Garage – 15 West King Street
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.