York orders vehicles from snow emergency routes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Mayor Kim Bracey has declared a snow emergency for the City of York.

Vehicles must be removed from the following snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. Monday:

– Market Street, city limit to city limit

– Philadelphia Street, city limit to Carlisle Avenue

– Queen Street, city limit to Arch Street

– George Street, city limit to city limit

– Princess Street, city limit to city limit

– Duke Street, Jackson Street to North Street

– W. King Street from S. Beaver to S. George streets

– Beaver Street from North Street to W. College Avenue

If vehicles are not removed, they will be ticketed and towed.

Free parking is available at the following locations:

– Lot #2 – 300 block of W. King Street

– Lot #3 – 150 S. Duke Street

– Lot #4 – Newton & Howard

– Lot #7 – 600 block of West Mason Avenue

– Lot #11 – Duke and Princess Street

– Lot #12 – 700 block East Mason Avenue

– Lot #14 – Penn and St. Paul Streets

– Lot #17 – 200 block of W. Market Street rear (Mason Avenue)

– Allen Field Lot

– Lafayette Plaza – 200 W. Philadelphia Street

Free parking for city residents on snow emergency routes is also available in these city garages, starting at 5 p.m., until the snow emergency is lifted:

– Market Street Garage – 41 East Market Street

– Philadelphia Street Garage – 25 West Philadelphia Street

– King Street Garage – 15 West King Street

