York County man, 79, dies in Monday morning fire

By Published:

FELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fatal fire Monday in York County.

Reynold Burke, 79, was identified as the victim Monday afternoon.

He was working in a detached garage at his home in the 3800 block of Brownton Road in Chanceford Township when the fire broke out around 9 a.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Burke’s death has been ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

