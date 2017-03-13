Winter storm suspends rabbitransit service Tuesday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A winter storm has forced the suspension of rabbittransit services.

Paratransit/Shared Ride service will not operate Tuesday, nor will the Fixed Route Service. There also won’t be a call center.

Officials with rabbittransit will provide an update Tuesday at 9 a.m. regarding the status of services.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit rabbittransit.org or facebook.com/rabbittransit.

