Winter storm suspends rabbitransit service Tuesday

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A winter storm has forced the suspension of rabbittransit services.

Paratransit/Shared Ride service will not operate Tuesday, nor will the Fixed Route Service. There also won’t be a call center.

Officials with rabbittransit will provide an update Tuesday at 9 a.m. regarding the status of services.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit rabbittransit.org or facebook.com/rabbittransit.

